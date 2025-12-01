NSE backs Tinubu’s policy as 6,500 engineers attend Ibadan conference

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed emphasis on the blue economy, describing the policy as a strategic shift capable of accelerating Nigeria’s economic diversification and long-term sustainability.

NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, stated this on Monday in Ibadan during the pre-conference media briefing ahead of the 2025 International Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting.

The week-long event, which opened on Monday and runs until Friday, December 5, is holding at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Oguntala disclosed that no fewer than 6,500 engineers and their spouses have already registered online for the annual gathering, with more delegates, including international participants, expected to complete registration on-site.

She said the theme of this year’s conference, “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy,” aligns with the Tinubu administration’s creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which signals a deliberate shift away from Nigeria’s long-standing reliance on crude oil revenues.

“The blue economy represents vast opportunities in food security, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, maritime transport and tourism,” Oguntala said. “Our goal is to support the government by producing a practical and impactful roadmap that ensures the sustainable use of ocean and water-based resources for prosperity.”

This year’s conference has drawn a distinguished lineup of guests. President Tinubu is expected as Distinguished Guest of Honour, while Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, serves as Chief Host.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a Fellow of the NSE, will attend as Special Guest of Honour, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is billed to deliver the keynote address.

Traditional rulers attending include His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (ARSA I), and Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the Alaafin of Oyo, both accomplished engineers and respected Fellows of the Society.

The conference will feature plenary and technical sessions, exhibitions, cultural activities, group dynamics sessions, a Young Engineers’ programme and a dedicated schedule for spouses.

During the event, the Society will confer its prestigious Fellowship on 481 engineers, while five eminent personalities will receive honorary fellowship awards for their contributions to engineering development.

Oguntala commended the media for its continuous support and reaffirmed the NSE’s commitment to advancing policies and innovations that strengthen national development.

The conference commenced with the Engr. Alade Ajibola Golf Tournament and the National Engineering Games, which concluded on Sunday. Activities continue today with the Fellowship Conferment Ceremony at 2:00 p.m.

She expressed confidence that the outcomes of the conference would offer the government and stakeholders strong technical insights to drive Nigeria’s blue economy agenda forward.