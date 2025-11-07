China to support Nigeria’s community development agenda

The China International Business Development Council (CIBDC), a Chinese investment group in collaboration with the Nigeria–China Investment Club, has promised to partner with government agencies to foster community development in Abia State and across Nigeria.

The Chairman of CIBDC, Mr. Zhang Xiaoheng made these remarks during his installation as Ezi Enyi I Abala, by Eze Chimaeze Nwokenne, (Ezeukwu III) of Abala Autonomous Community, Abia State.

CIBDC’s Executive Chairman, Ms. Sarah Lee, was also conferred with the title of Ugo Nwanyi I Abala. In his remarks, President of the Nigeria–China Investment Club, Dr Chidi Ulelu, expressed happiness at the “handshake of win-win cooperation” between Nigeria and China.

In his acceptance speech, the Ezi Enyi I (Good Friend) pledged to visit Abia State later this year to express gratitude to the palace and people of Abala. He also promised to leverage his vast network in China to bring the best of Chinese innovation and investment to Nigeria through a collaborative platform.

He emphasised that the partnership will focus on education, infrastructure, renewable energy, ICT, mining, culture, and tourism. Chief Zhang expressed appreciation to the Eze-in-Council, the Government of Abia State, and the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their warm reception and cooperation during the ongoing pre-investment tour of Nigeria.

Eze Nwokenne congratulated the newly installed chiefs for their commitment to the socio-economic development of Abia State and Nigeria.

In his remarks at the event, a seasoned journalist and Executive Director of the Nigeria–China Investment Club, Mr Gibson Ngoka, commended Xiaoheng and Lee, and their partners for what he described as “a new dawn of respectful partnership between Nigeria and China.”