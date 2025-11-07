Chinese, Angel Xing, wins maiden PSN Ladies tourney

Kano-Based Chinese golfer, Angel Xing Huiyao, has won the maiden Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) President’s Cup Golf tournament.Over 100 golfers from across Nigeria competed for laurels at the competition held on Monday at Kano Club Golf Section.

Winners in various categories got trophies, certificates and tournament memorabilia at the tournament, which also brought families together to savour the beauty of the sport.

Reacting to her victory, Huiyao, dedicated the trophy to all the members of Kano Club Golf Section for their support and cooperation, while pledging to continue to train harder to sustain her present form ahead of bigger challenges.

She appealed to ladies in Kano State “to come out and embrace golf, develop and promote it and improve our health status.