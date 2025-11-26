CLMI seeks regulatory commission to fix Nigeria’s ailing logistics sector

The Executive Chairman of the Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), Prof. Simon Emeje, has called for the immediate establishment of an independent regulatory commission to reposition the industry for global competitiveness.

Emeje appealed while briefing journalists on its International Conference and Investiture, which will be held today.

He warned that without a structured regulatory body to harmonise policies and stabilise the operating environment, the industry would remain stagnant.

According to him, Nigeria, despite being the largest economy in Africa, remains among the less than three per cent of countries worldwide without an independent regulatory culture for the logistics and courier sector.

The gap, he said, has subjected operators to inconsistent tariffs, conflicting policies and a harsh business climate that has forced many firms to shut down or diversify into other sectors.

Emeje noted that the absence of a unified regulatory body has led to overlapping controls, especially from customs and other agencies, leaving operators stranded. He added that the courier and logistics industry is highly technical and should not be managed by non-professionals.

He stressed that while digitalisation is important, it cannot replace the physical movement of goods.

The CLMI chairman also lamented the long delay in passing crucial regulatory bills that were drafted as far back as 2005. According to him, hopes of establishing the commission were high at the time, but nearly two decades later, the bill has yet to see the light of day.

He highlighted the economic potential of the sector, noting that Nigeria’s logistics market is valued at approximately $60 billion, with asset value estimated at between N15 trillion and N20 trillion. He added that although the country lacks sufficient logistics professionals, institutions like CLMI are expanding training opportunities and pushing for logistics inclusion in university curricula.

On global trade challenges, Emeje commented on rising U.S. tariffs under shifting policies, urging Nigeria and African nations to strengthen intra-continental trade through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He argued that Africa possesses abundant resources and an internal market large enough to drive economic growth without overdependence on foreign markets.

The upcoming CLMI International Conference and Investiture, themed “Building Entrepreneurship and National Wealth Through Trade Logistics,” will feature Chairman of the Senate Committee on Communications, Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, as conference chairman, while the Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Senator Adedayo Clement Adeyeye, will serve as keynote speaker.

The conference will also feature renowned figures shaping Africa’s logistics and trade landscape, including Capt. Giorgio Enrico Del Celo, CEO, Primenext Logistics; Dr Sola Obabori, Executive Director, Corporate Services, NAHCO; Dr Sonny Allison, Founder, RedStar Plc., Dr Ebere Njoku, Director-General, Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry, amongst others.