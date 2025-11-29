Eleganza expands access to products, seeks partners nationwide

Eleganza Industries Limited has unveiled a renewed strategy designed to give Nigerians greater access to its products while creating structured opportunities for distributors, retailers, and contract manufacturing partners across the country.

The conglomerate, known as a provider of numerous household products and trusted Nigerian craftsmanship, is committed to elevating the lives of Nigerians with exemplary quality, variety and elegance.

This new phase, according to the company, is not a reinvention of the brand, but a deliberate effort to strengthen visibility, optimise distribution, and activate the full scale of Eleganza’s industrial capacity, much of which has quietly expanded over the years.

The Managing Director, Mrs. Folashade Okoya, in a statement, said: “The reason Eleganza has always been a household name is because its primary focus historically has been on production excellence rather than market presence. Our chairman has a natural flair for design and prioritises production, product development and refinement. Our quality is constantly improving and customers always get value for their money.”

According to Okoya, the unmistakable mark of quality for which the Eleganza brand has been known through the decades remains evident along the long line of product offerings.

“The products are affordable, and we don’t compromise on quality. Eleganza has invested heavily in technology, machinery, product development and personnel. Now, we are ensuring that the full breadth of what we produce is accessible to more customers and retailers nationwide.”

According to her, the objective is to make Eleganza’s modern portfolio easier to find, stock, and build businesses around.

From personal care to household goods, she said the company has introduced over 21 new product lines, all manufactured locally at world-class standards.

Eleganza’s evolution over the years reflects the steady guidance of its founder and Chairman, Alhaji Razak Okoya, whose original vision for a strong, locally rooted manufacturing enterprise continues to direct the company’s strategic priorities.

Going forward, Okoya said Eleganza is opening its doors to growth-focused distributors and retail partners across the 36 states, emphasing that this is not an open-ended recruitment call, but an invitation to qualified partners ready to work with an established brand.

She said the company is also recruiting sales representatives nationwide to support its strengthened distribution network and to ensure partners receive hands-on assistance.

To further deepen market presence, the company is seeking showrooms and sales outlets suitable for lease, offering partners the opportunity to anchor Eleganza’s expanding consumer footprint in their regions.

Partnership opportunities are open as long as they align with the company’s vision,” she stated.

She explained that this initiative reinforces Eleganza’s long-standing legacy of placing quality, locally made products in every Nigerian home. By opening structured opportunities for distributors, the company aims to support economically active Nigerians who want to build sustainable businesses around trusted, homegrown goods.