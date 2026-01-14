Firms roll out ₦100 million consumer promo

Premier Cool, Nigeria’s leading antibacterial cooling bar soap, has launched a nationwide consumer promotion tagged “10K for 10K”, in partnership with PalmPay, a leading digital banking platform, to reward 10,000 Nigerians with a total of ₦100 million in cash prizes.

The promotion, which runs from January 12 to April 11, 2026, will see 111 winners emerge daily over the three-month period, with each winner receiving ₦10,000 instantly credited to their PalmPay wallets.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the Managing Director of PZ Cussons Africa, Mr. Oghale Elueni, said the initiative was designed to provide timely financial relief to consumers amid prevailing economic pressures.

“At a time when financial pressure is real for many households, this promo is our way of easing the load and refreshing Nigerians, emotionally and financially, with a brand they already know and trust,” Elueni said.

He explained that participation in the promotion is simple and open to consumers nationwide. To qualify, consumers are required to purchase a promo-coded pack of Premier Cool 110g (Ultimate or Black), unwrap it to reveal a unique code, scan the QR code on the pack to access the campaign microsite and the PalmPay app, and enter the code on PalmPay for an instant draw.

According to the organisers, winners are notified immediately, with cash rewards paid directly into their PalmPay wallets. New PalmPay users participating in the campaign will also receive a welcome bonus of up to ₦5,550, further enhancing the value proposition.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Mr. Chika Nwosu, said the partnership aligns with PalmPay’s mission of delivering practical, everyday financial value to Nigerians.

“This campaign reflects PalmPay’s commitment to supporting daily living, saving, and financial growth. By partnering with a trusted household brand like Premier Cool, we are reinforcing our promise of smarter banking that works for Nigerians,” Nwosu said.

He added that PalmPay continues to leverage technology to drive financial inclusion and empower individuals and businesses, particularly in underserved communities.

With decades of heritage under PZ Cussons, Premier Cool has remained a trusted symbol of freshness, family well-being, and consistent quality in Nigerian homes. The company said the promotion underscores its belief that consumer loyalty should be rewarded in tangible ways.

‎PalmPay, meanwhile, offers a broad range of digital financial services, including mobile payments, savings, and micro-insurance, delivered through its app and extensive mobile money agent network, positioning it as a key player in Nigeria’s evolving digital banking landscape.

