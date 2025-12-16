Transcorp president Omogiafo hails entrepreneurship as nation’s future at MMC 7.0

At the 7th edition of the Mentor Matchup Challenge (MMC 7.0) in Victoria Island, Lagos, Dr Owen Omogiafo, President of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), called on Nigeria’s entrepreneurs to lead the nation’s economic transformation.

Speaking on the theme Building Bridges for Equitable Trade, she positioned entrepreneurship as a critical pathway for tackling youth unemployment and fostering sustainable growth.

Dr Owen highlighted a generational shift in Nigeria’s workforce, noting that today’s youth increasingly prioritise starting ventures over traditional corporate roles.

“Entrepreneurship is the future solution to Nigeria’s unemployment challenge,” she said, emphasising that new business creators are essential to balancing the scales between job seekers and providers in a country graduating hundreds of thousands annually.

She stressed that credibility, trust, and consistent quality remain the “most powerful currencies” in African business. “African enterprises must deliver quality consistently. Trust is non-negotiable if we want to build strong, sustainable trade bridges,” she said.

Addressing funding challenges, Dr Owen highlighted the role of patient, private, and impact-driven capital in unleashing Africa’s entrepreneurial potential.

Using Transcorp as an example, she highlighted its national impact, noting that the company contributes approximately 15% of Nigeria’s daily power generation, demonstrating how well-supported indigenous enterprises can deliver outsized social and economic value.

Dr Owen also urged entrepreneurs to embrace delayed gratification, resilience, and long-term planning as cornerstones of sustainable business. “Success that lasts is never rushed,” she cautioned. “Entrepreneurs must cultivate patience.”

In closing, she applauded the growing community of female entrepreneurs driving innovation and leadership in Nigeria, calling them critical players in shaping the country’s development trajectory.