Experts urge entrepreneurs to harness challenges for growth

Nigerians have been admonished to turn the challenges facing the country to opportunities for personal and economic advancement, rather than perceiving them as obstacles to greatness.

Delivering his lecture on ‘Entrepreneurship in Action: Building Ethical Enterprises in Uncertain Times’, at the 2025 National Convention, organised by the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA), the Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Niyi Yusuf, said that Nigeria is not as bad for investment and economic growth to thrive, warning that waiting for perfect conditions could be a grave mistake.

While stressing that every crisis presents opportunity, Yusuf, who noted that hard times are the best time to achieve greater success, cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a major example, pointing out how platforms such as ZOOM and others grew rapidly by responding quickly to global disruptions.

He observed that several companies continue to thrive despite the country’s economic crisis, proving that resilience can yield success.

Yusuf called on individuals and entrepreneurs to adopt resilience and a proactive mindset, emphasising that anticipating and preparing for crises is crucial to sustained growth.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Credit Bureau Limited, Lagos, Ahmed Popoola, advised the participants on ethical businesses, noting that many Nigerians at a turbulent time like this in the country might want to cut corners.

He said: “If we know that we are labouring for the hereafter, please let us adopt ethical business and be truthful in our transactions with people. When you are ethical in managing your business and your customers are satisfied, it is nearly impossible not to make a profit. Successful businesses that outlive for generations are built on ethics, while those that cut corners crumble within a short time.”