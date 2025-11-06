Firm advocates Nigeria’s industrial growth

Digital trade and logistics platform, OnePort 365, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s industrial and export growth through technology at the Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition (MiNE) 2025.

The exhibition, organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), brought together manufacturers, innovators, and business leaders to celebrate local production and showcase solutions driving industrial transformation. This year’s edition, themed “Nigeria First: Prioritising Patronage of Made-in-Nigeria, highlighted the growing role of technology in boosting competitiveness across sectors.

Speaking at the event, Head of Marketing and Partnerships, OnePort 365, Olubunmi Balogun, said the company is building the digital infrastructure needed to help Nigerian businesses trade smarter and faster.

“Through our integrated trade solutions, we’re helping manufacturers and exporters access logistics, documentation, and visibility tools that simplify global trade,” Balogun stated.

She noted that the company’s participation in MiNE 2025 reinforces its support for public-private collaboration and industrial innovation, in alignment with MAN’s mission to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

Balogun added that OnePort 365’s goal is to make cross-border trade seamless by offering a one-stop digital ecosystem for shipment booking, tracking, and documentation.