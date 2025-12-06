Firm launches app to ease cross border transactions

Bitget Wallet has launched a bank transfer feature in Nigeria and Mexico, allowing users to instantly convert USDT and USDC into naira and peso to send funds directly to local bank accounts. The feature turns stable coins into a practical payment method, enabling users to pay merchants, send money to friends and family, or settle bills straight from their wallet.

The rollout marks the first time a global crypto wallet has enabled direct stablecoin-to-bank transfers at scale in these regions, making crypto more usable in daily transactions.

According to CMO of Bitget Wallet, Jamie Elkaleh, “The new bank transfer feature enables users to pay and transfer seamlessly from crypto to local currency, without relying on peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms or centralised exchanges. It works much like a mobile banking app — users simply choose a cryptocurrency, enter the amount and bank account, then confirm. Behind the scenes, Bitget Wallet’s network of licensed partners manages fiat conversion and settlement through regulated payment channels, ensuring instant processing, compliance, and reliability.

The service currently supports over 45 banks in Nigeria and more than 35 banks in Mexico, offering users wide coverage and instant settlement within minutes. The feature supports USDT and USDC across BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and Base networks.

“By merging crypto payments with traditional banking rails, Bitget Wallet bridges on chain assets with real-world spending. The launch comes as stablecoins play a growing role in emerging-market finance, where crypto is increasingly used to store, move and spend value amid inflation and currency volatility. According to Chainalysis, Nigeria remains Africa’s largest crypto market, accounting for most of the region’s on chain activity with over $90 billion in annual transaction value.

“The new feature will expand to additional emerging markets in the coming months, complementing Bitget Wallet’s suite of payment tools, including its crypto card, QR code payments, and in-app lifestyle shop, allowing users to pay globally in local ways across shopping, rent, remittances, and everyday expenses. To mark the launch, Bitget Wallet is offering a zero-fee promotion,” Elkaleh explained.