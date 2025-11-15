Firm launches high-performance traffic barrier gates

FENAC Secure Solutions, a leading provider of advanced home automation systems in West Africa, has introduced a new product, High-Performance Traffic Barrier Gates, into the Nigerian market.

The company said the innovation is designed to enhance traffic control, improve access management, and strengthen security in residential, commercial, and industrial environments. It combines speed, durability, and energy efficiency, positioning it as a top-tier solution for Nigeria’s growing smart infrastructure sector.

Speaking on the development, Chief Executive Officer of Fenac Secure Solutions, Jones Nwachukwu, said the new barrier gates underscore the company’s commitment to delivering world-class automation technologies tailored to the Nigerian environment.

“We are proud to introduce the High-Performance Traffic Barrier Gates to the Nigerian market. This product reflects our ongoing dedication to safety, reliability, and innovation. It is built to perform under demanding conditions while maintaining exceptional efficiency and long-term value for our customers.”

He added that the new solution would support Nigeria’s evolving need for smarter, technology-driven access systems, especially in urban areas where effective traffic and security management are essential for sustainable development.

Related News

“Our goal at Fenac Secure Solutions is to provide systems that integrate seamlessly into modern infrastructure. With this new launch, we are reaffirming our leadership in secure automation and our vision to make advanced technology accessible to homes, offices, and public spaces across Nigeria.”

The introduction of the High-Performance Traffic Barrier Gates further strengthens Fenac’s position as a trusted name in smart automation, reinforcing its mission to combine innovation, quality, and reliability in every product offered.

Nwachukwu noted that Fenac will continue to expand its portfolio of intelligent automation systems designed to meet local market needs while adhering to global standards of performance and durability.

He expressed confidence that the product will play a vital role in enhancing safety, improving traffic efficiency, and contributing to the modernisation of Nigeria’s access control infrastructure.

“We remain focused on empowering communities and businesses with secure, efficient, and sustainable technologies,” Nwachukwu added. The company stated that the barrier gates are engineered for heavy-duty use, capable of supporting continuous operation in high-traffic areas such as estates, airports, malls, and public facilities. The design features robust materials and smart automation functions that ensure optimal performance even in challenging power conditions.