Firm makes top 100 SMEs list

A real Estate firm, Rolad Properties & Allied Services Limited has been named on the 2025 BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest Growing Small and Medium Enterprises list.

The recognition, acknowledges the firm’s business journey and contribution within Nigeria’s real estate space.

The company, established in September 2018 by Dotun Oloyede, follows a vision to create structured access to land and property ownership. Since its launch, Rolad Properties has focused on serving individuals, families and investors through real estate offerings designed to meet identified needs in the market. Its leadership team brings over 20 years of combined experience across property development, investment and allied services.

Rolad Properties has recorded expansion through the rollout of residential estates and farmland projects across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Abuja. These developments form part of its wider plan to increase access to property ownership while operating within defined regulatory and operational frameworks. The company has also engaged with partners across the real estate value chain to support its activities.

In addition to its local presence, Rolad Properties has operated as a registered entity in the United Kingdom for three years. This move has enabled Nigerians in the diaspora to access property transactions linked to the company, using documented processes that allow for monitoring and verification. The company stated that this structure supports participation from outside Nigeria while maintaining operational oversight.

The BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs ranking evaluates companies based on revenue growth, scalability, innovation, market expansion and business sustainability. Rolad Properties’ placement reflects its business records and continued market participation.

Commenting on the recognition, founder Dotun Oloyede said the listing reflects collective effort within the organisation, adding that it also documents their commitment to excellence.

“Being named among BusinessDay’s Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria is a significant milestone for us. This recognition validates the hard work of our team, the trust of our clients, and our unwavering commitment to excellence. We remain focused on driving sustainable growth, creating value, and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s real estate ecosystem.”

The founder noted that the firm remains committed to its business direction as it continues operations within Nigeria and beyond. The company said it will maintain its focus on property delivery, investor engagement and participation in economic activity through real estate services.