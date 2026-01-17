Firm reaffirms commitment to sustainability, creativity, community engagement

Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Jameson Irish Whiskey activated its sustainability and engagement agenda during the holiday season with a visually compelling upcycled Christmas tree installation at Ikeja City Mall, standing as a centrepiece for a broader lineup of yuletide activities.

The activation officially marked the commencement of the much-anticipated 12 Days of Christmas celebration. Crafted entirely from 2,500 recycled Jameson bottles, the Jameson Christmas Tree stands as a bold symbol of environmental responsibility—showcasing how creative reuse, thoughtful waste management, and culture can come together to inspire more conscious celebration.

From 21 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, visitors were thrilled with a rich lineup of activities, including live music performances, cocktail demonstrations, candle-making workshops, karaoke sessions, a Christmas Carol night, vibrant parties, Craft & Sip experiences, and a grand New Year’s Eve concert.

In light of this, the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Michael Ehindero, said.

“We are delighted to light up Lagos with our 12 Days of Christmas celebration. This initiative reflects our desire to create a unique and immersive festive experience that seamlessly blends sustainability, creativity and fun, while reinforcing our commitment to responsible drinking and community engagement.”

He further noted that the Jameson Christmas Tree experience goes beyond seasonal celebration. “At Jameson, we believe in the power of connection and the importance of giving back to the community. We are proud to partner with Ikeja City Mall to deliver an unforgettable festive experience to Lagos and to create lasting memories with our guests,” he added.