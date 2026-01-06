Firm seeks strengthening brand differentiation, unveils new packaging

Robot Energy Limited, one of the leading energy and lubricant solutions company, has unveiled a newly redesigned lubricant keg, marking a significant step in its brand differentiation and commitment to product innovation.

The unveiling which took place during the company’s end-of-year strategy session and celebration held in Lagos recently.

The new packaging, which features an improved design, enhanced durability, and distinctive brand elements, is aimed at strengthening product identification, improving handling efficiency, and reinforcing customer confidence across the company’s distribution network.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director of Robot Energy Limited, Mrs. Kuburat Ali, said the new packaging was a deliberate initiative that underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and market leadership.

“This new lubricant packaging is more than a packaging upgrade, it is a strategic brand investment. It improves product safety, ensures easier identification for customers, and reinforces our promise of delivering reliable, high-performance lubricant solutions to the Nigerian market,” she said.

According to the company, the redesigned packaging was developed following extensive market insight and feedback from distributors, mechanics, and industrial users. The new design incorporates stronger material, clearer labelling, two handles and a modern look that aligns with Robot Energy’s evolving brand identity.

The launch of the new packaging also supports the company’s broader strategy to combat product imitation, enhance supply chain efficiency, and strengthen brand visibility across key markets.

Industry stakeholders present at the unveiling commended the initiative, describing it as a timely move that sets the company’s apart in a highly competitive lubricant market.

The new lubricant packaging will be rolled out nationwide and will be available across all authorised distributors and retail outlets