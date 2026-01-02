Firms partner for Nigeria’s full automated fuel stations

Downstream petroleum marketing company, AA RANO, and a Nigerian-based technology firm, Petrosoft Limited, have partnered to introduce the first fully automated and unmanned fuel stations.

The partnership will see Petrosoft deploy fully automated, unmanned fuel stations across AA Rano Nigeria networks.

This initiative is scheduled to go live this month, marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of Nigeria’s energy retail sector.

This is expected to redefine the fuelling experience for Nigerian consumers by introducing 24/7 self-service capabilities, eliminating human error, and ensuring 100 per cent transparency in every litre dispensed.

By leveraging Petrosoft’s indigenous cutting-edge technology, AA RANO said it is now positioned to lead the market in operational efficiency and customer-centric innovation.

Related News

Petrosoft Limited, being a premier provider of downstream oil and gas technology solutions, will deploy its proprietary SmartPump technology to power these facilities.

The solutions Petrosoft provides will cover the entire spectrum of fuel management, including retail automation, corporate fuel management, and inventory and tank monitoring.

According to AA Rano’s General Manager, Retail, Mohammed Sule, said: “Our commitment to excellence and innovation led us to Petrosoft. By introducing unmanned, automated stations, we are not just adopting technology; we are setting a new standard for reliability and speed in the Nigerian downstream sector. This project ensures our customers can fuel up at any time with total confidence.”

Also, CEO of Petrosoft, Dr Joshua Denila, said: “We are proud to partner with AA RANO on this historic project. Our solutions are 100 per cent locally developed but meet global standards for IoT and automation. From retail outlets to large-scale corporate fueling hubs, Petrosoft’s mission is to eliminate inefficiencies and maximise profitability for operators while giving the end-user a world-class experience.”