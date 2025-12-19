Foundation launches food relief programme

The Oba Otudeko Foundation has commenced a statewide food relief initiative supporting 2,000 vulnerable families across all four geopolitical zones of Ogun State. The first phase was successfully delivered in Odogbolu, where more than 500 elderly and at-risk residents received essential food support.

The Odogbolu outreach marks the official launch of the foundation’s distribution programme for December, reflecting Dr Oba Otudeko’s long-standing commitment to using enterprise to make the world better, rooted in a belief in the responsibility to the communities he has been part of.

The outreach, delivered in partnership with local leadership, forms part of the Oba Otudeko Foundation’s broader social impact policy, which focuses on supporting essential pillars for building resilient societies.

During the distribution, elderly residents, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable members of the community received food provision packs containing staples such as rice, garri, and other items to support their households during the festive period.

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation, Yewande Giwa said the initiative also reflects the Founder, Dr Oba Otudeko’s values of caring for people by strengthening human capacity through food support and practical assistance.

“Oba Otudeko has always maintained that true leadership is measured by the lives it uplifts,

“The outreach embodies that philosophy. It is about meeting needs in a way that preserves dignity, strengthens communities, and affirms the humanity of every beneficiary. At the Oba Otudeko Foundation, we believe that this time of year should be about coming together and uplifting one another. It is essential we model initiatives reinforce love, care and value for every member of the community”, said Giwa.

Before the distribution, representatives of the Foundation paid a courtesy visit to the Odogbolu Traditional Council, led by the Alaye-in-Council. The palace representatives commended the Foundation for its respectful engagement with traditional leadership, noting that sustainable impact is achieved when service aligns with heritage and local governance.

Beneficiaries praised the foundation for the kind gesture. One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Adenike Soyinka, a 76-year-old widow and retired primary school teacher [tentative], said the experience stood out for its organisation and respect. “Today, I felt seen,” she said. “At my age, you worry that the world has forgotten you. But this Foundation remembered us. May God bless them abundantly.”

Another beneficiary, Lekan Dopemu, thanked the foundation for the surprise package. He said, this will feed not just him but his household of eight. He prayed for the well-being of the chairman and the members of the foundation.

The outreach will reach nearly 10,000 individuals through food support to 2,000 families across Ogun state.