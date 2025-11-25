FRC’s boss appointed to UNCTAD advisory committee

The Head of the Strategic Projects Department at the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Oladele Oladejo, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee of the African Regional Partnership on Sustainability and SDG Reporting under the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) – the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR).

This prestigious appointment represents a significant recognition of Nigeria’s growing leadership and influence in global regulatory reforms and sustainable development initiatives. It also highlights Oladejo’s professional excellence and the strategic value of Nigeria’s contributions to advancing governance, accountability, and corporate transparency across Africa.

Oladejo expressed appreciation to the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Rabiu Olowo, noting that the achievement is a testament to Dr Olowo’s exemplary, visionary and inclusive leadership.

He emphasised that under Olowo’s guidance as Chair of the 41st Session of ISAR and Immediate Past Chair of ISAR, the Council has attained unprecedented global visibility and credibility.

He noted that Nigeria has now been positioned as a pacesetter in corporate and financial reporting reforms across Africa and globally, with its regulatory leadership and innovative initiatives serving as a model for other nations.

Oladejo also stated that the appointment was inspired by the remarkable success achieved through the collaboration between the FRC and UNCTAD, particularly the successful completion of the Accounting Development Tool (ADT) national assessment in Nigeria.