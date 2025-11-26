HEF pushes for ethical leadership, enterprise growth

The 2025 Harvesters Entrepreneurship Forum (HEF) has emphasised the importance of African entrepreneurs scaling their businesses ethically and sustainably.

The forum prioritised strategic growth, spiritual conviction, and operational discipline, positioning this year’s edition as a response to the rising demand for business leadership rooted in integrity and long-term value creation.

Hosted by Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), the forum held under the theme “Scaling Business with Strategy, Spirit, and Structure,” convened founders, professionals, and business leaders seeking to integrate faith principles with competitive marketplace practices. The event emphasised how spirituality and enterprise can function as mutually reinforcing pillars rather than opposing philosophies.

Founder and CEO of HICC, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, urged participants to build companies that serve as vehicles for impact rather than mere profit-making ventures.

“We believe that God has called us not just to build businesses, but to build legacies rooted in Kingdom purpose. Strategy without spirit is blind; spirit without structure is unstable. At HEF, we are raising Kingdom financiers who see their enterprise as an altar for transformation,” he said.

Discussions throughout the forum centred on the notion that entrepreneurship carries a responsibility beyond economic activity, with speakers challenging attendees to uphold ethics, integrity, and vision as core business drivers. Participants said the sessions strengthened their resolve to lead with values that reflect their faith while navigating the realities of modern commerce.

In his address, CEO of Harvesters, Dr. David Onabanjo, reinforced the need for structure in scaling innovation.

“Innovation requires not just a brilliant idea, but the right structure and strategic guidance to achieve generational impact,” he said, adding that the organisation remains committed to helping entrepreneurs build businesses that strengthen both society and the economy.

A standout feature of this year’s forum was the Business Pitch Competition, where young entrepreneurs presented proposals to a panel of investors and ministry leaders. The top contestant secured funding to expand their venture, a move organisers say demonstrates the forum’s commitment to actionable support, not just inspiration.

Attendees also participated in mentorship circles, networking sessions, and practical workshops designed to improve strategic thinking and operational execution. The event further highlighted the work of Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation (HAEF), HICC’s humanitarian arm, which delivers education, entrepreneurship support, feeding programmes, and aid to vulnerable populations across Africa.

With planning already underway for the 2026 edition, organisers say future gatherings will aim to reach even more entrepreneurs across Africa and the diaspora, equipping them to lead with purpose, discipline, and principled influence.