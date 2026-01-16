ICSAN deepens corporate governance, influences policies in six decades

Council Member, Nkechi Onyenso (left); Council Member, Abiola Laseinde; Vice President and Chairman of ICSAN@60 Committee, Francis Olawale; President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Uto Ukpanah; Honourary Treasurer, Onyekachi Uko; Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Okuneye, all from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), during the unveiling of ICSAN@60 logo on 'Six Decades of Excellence: Shaping Governance, Empowering Futures'.

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has said it would deepen and foster dialogue around corporate governance, as part of its activities in the new year.

It said it plans to see a remarkable impact on the governance space, even as it works with relevant stakeholders across sectors.

President and Chairman of the Governing Council, ICSAN, Uto Ukpanah, said this during a press briefing heralding its activities to commemorate ICSAN at 60, with the unveiling of the anniversary’s logo with the theme ‘Six Decades of Excellence: Shaping Governance, Empowering Futures’.

She said as Nigeria transits into an election year in 2027, a lot needs to be done to make sure Nigerians are conscious and able to make very conscious decisions.

Key to the conversations, Ukpanah said, was having good corporate governance, which is hinged on trust, transparency, and accountability among others.

Highlighting some of the impacts achieved in the last six decades, the ICSAN boss said the institute has influenced policies, played a crucial role in shaping the corporate governance landscape, promoted best practices, developed professionals across sectors, and has become a leading professional body in Nigeria.

While recognising the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, she urged that professionals must continue to innovate, adapt to changing times, and remain relevant in a rapidly evolving global environment.

She said activities of the institute’s diamond jubilee will be tailored around its rich history, of which a significant feature of the celebration is the alignment and construction of its new national secretariat, whose project, Ukpanah said represents a strategic investment in institutional sustainability and operational efficiency.

Stating that significant progress has been made, she added that the institute’s commitment to pursuing the passage of the Chartered Governance Institute of Nigeria (CGIN) Bill at the National Assembly was an important milestone that the Governing Council has also committed to achieving.

On other activities, Chairman, ICSAN at 60, Francis Olawale, said the institute has partnered with state governors in line with governance practices, as part of efforts to influence governance in the public space.

In the private space, he revealed that the institute has begun plans to host chief executive officers (CEOs) and chairmen of corporate organisations, providing a platform where they can discuss issues and challenges in the boardroom and also proffer solutions to them