Borno exports $0.8m shoes, leather products, develops industrial hub, dry port

The Borno State Government has exported $800,000 (N1.2 billion) worth of shoes and other leather products, which boost employment and the state’s Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) in the 2026 fiscal year.

Accordingly, the industrial hub sited along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road will expedite the completion of Maiduguri Port and the Banki Economic Trading Zone (BETZ) with Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Zulum unveiled the export of leather products on Monday while presenting a N890.33 billion budget to members of the State Assembly for next year’s scholarship appropriations in Maiduguri.

He added that in creating an enabling environment for local and foreign investors, the state government will construct an additional modern market in Maiduguri metropolis under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) initiatives to tackle unemployment and poverty among the youths and women.

Beyond the wooing of investors, Zulum added that the Alau Amusement and Recreation Park along Bama road will also be upgraded to meet global standards for trade, commerce, and tourism in the Northeast.

Zulum stated that the State Hotels in the 26 Local Government Areas (LGAs) will also be rehabilitated, including the Lake Tila Resort in Kwaya-Kusar Local Council.

To enable the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism to implement the budget, it has been allocated the sum of N20 billion for capital and recurrent expenditures in the 2026 fiscal year.

In tackling the poor state of federal and state roads that lead to the neighbouring countries, four units of a 120-ton capacity weighbridge will be built along Biu and Baga roads, and at two strategic locations in the state.

“We’ll construct 5MW and 2MW solar power systems at the industrial hub and EV charging stations to mitigate climate change and environmental degradation in the state.”