Education tops with N135b as Zulum presents N890.33b 2026 budget

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Monday presented an N890,331,686,000.00 budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, with the education sector receiving the highest single-sector allocation of N135 billion.

Tagged the “Budget of Sustained Recovery and Growth”, the proposal places capital expenditure at over 61% of the total budget, while recurrent expenditure accounts for about 39%.

In his address before the House of Assembly, Zulum detailed the budget’s composition, announcing a total recurrent expenditure of N353,767,349,000.00 and a capital expenditure of N536,564,337,000.00. He stated that the budget structure underscored his administration’s commitment to long-term development and infrastructure renewal, crucial for a state on a sustained path of recovery from insurgency.

“Mr Speaker, Honourable Members, this budget stands as a testament to our steadfast dedication to fostering sustained recovery and growth, even in the face of challenges. It embodies our resolute pledge to rebuild our communities, restore economic vitality, and secure a safer and more prosperous future for every citizen,” Zulum said.

Breaking down the sectoral allocations, the governor highlighted key ministries that received substantial portions of the capital vote.

The education sector emerged top with a combined allocation of N135,430,647,000.00. This fund is earmarked for the construction of new schools, the rehabilitation of destroyed facilities, scholarship programmes, and the recruitment of teachers across the state.

Following closely was the works and housing sector, which received N94,270,541,000.00. This allocation is dedicated to continuing the construction of urban and rural roads, building new bridges, and executing major housing projects for residents and civil servants.

The health sector was allocated N66,408,136,000.00, expected to fund the completion and equipping of ongoing hospital projects as well as the procurement of essential drugs.

Other sectors with significant allocations include the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) (N58,710,006,000.00), critical for the return of internally displaced persons to their rebuilt communities; the Ministry of Information and Internal Security, which will consolidate the gains of 2025 activities and explore new operational frontiers; Agriculture (N44,947,429,000.00) to boost food security and support farmers; and the Ministry of Water Resources with N21,353,536,000.00.

The governor projected total revenue of N317,688,140,000.00 for the year from the Federation Account, N44,300,801,000.00 from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and estimated capital receipts of N417,226,513,000.00, encompassing aid, grants, and the Capital Development Fund.

In his response, Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan assured the governor of the Assembly’s swift and diligent scrutiny of the budget proposal, pledging that the legislature would conduct a detailed review to ensure it aligns with the state’s developmental needs before passage