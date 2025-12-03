Construction firm diversifies, expands product offering

Pazino Engineering and Construction Company (Pazino ECC) has unveiled its new line of paints, Pazino Paints, designed to transform spaces and bring visions to life.



Manager, Public Relations, Pazino ECC, Ochuko Okpoko, noted that the products were carefully formulated to withstand the Nigerian climate, ensuring long-lasting vibrancy and protection.



According to her, the company prioritised the environment with low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints that are safe for indoor use with a wide range of colours and finishes to suit every taste and style. Promising affordability, she added that the company prioritised competitive pricing without compromising on quality.

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Patrick Agbaza, said that their foray into the paint industry was a natural progression, leveraging their expertise in construction and property development. Expressing excitement over their new product line, Agbaza said the company believes in spaces that inspire, adding that the new products were designed to deliver quality.



“Building on our legacy of excellence in real estate, we’re thrilled to venture into the world of paints with a product range that embodies our commitment to quality, durability and aesthetic appeal. Our goal is to be the go-to choice for homeowners, builders and decorators across Nigeria. We’re pushing the boundaries of paint production with our premium range of satin, matte and emulsion paints. Each variant is crafted with the highest quality ingredients and rigorous testing to ensure exceptional performance, durability and finish,” he said.