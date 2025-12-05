Tourism leaders push for stronger collaboration across Africa

Tourism professionals from across Africa gathered in Lagos on November 25 to explore ways of strengthening collaboration and advancing the continent’s tourism industry.

The maiden edition of the Tour Operators International Conference and Expo (TOICE), held at NECA House in Ikeja, brought together tour operators, government officials, investors, exhibitors, and media professionals for a full day of discussions, exhibitions, and networking.

The event, themed “The Value of Collaboration: Transforming African Tourism through Strategic Partnerships,” focused on how cooperation among stakeholders can drive growth, improve service standards, and open new business opportunities across the sector.

In his welcome address, the convener of TOICE and founder of Getittome Travels said the gathering was created to give tour operators the dedicated platform they deserve. He expressed gratitude to God for the success of the maiden edition, describing tour operators as the storytellers and cultural custodians who shape travellers’ experiences across the continent.

“For years, there has been no platform built completely for tour operators. But today, that changes,” he said. He shared his journey from a young tourism enthusiast to the founder of a major initiative, emphasising that passion and perseverance were key to bringing the idea to life.

He added that collaboration remains the most important factor in repositioning Africa’s tourism industry. “No single organization, government body, or operator can grow this industry alone. But together, we can create a stronger ecosystem that attracts investment, improves our standards, and reshapes global perceptions.”

He also announced the introduction of a practical workshop and certification programme for tour operators, endorsed by the West Africa Tourism Organization. The programme aims to improve professionalism and build capacity among operators across the region.

Several industry leaders delivered goodwill messages, all stressing the need for unity. Dr Badaki Aliyu, President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), praised the organisers for creating a platform that encourages partnerships. He said tourism works best when stakeholders cooperate.

“Across Africa, no single institution or operator can unlock our full potential alone. Partnership is now the new currency of growth,” he said, reaffirming FTAN’s commitment to supporting sustainable development and regional integration.

His Royal Highness Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, Oloja of Lagos-Elect, also described the gathering as timely and transformative. He said joint efforts are necessary to unlock Africa’s vast tourism potential, benefit local communities, and promote sustainable development. He officially declared the conference open.

In her remarks, Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, President of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), commended the initiative for celebrating creativity and shared purpose within the sector. She said responsible travel and sustainable tourism must remain priorities for operators across the continent.

The one-day conference exposed participants to emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the tourism space. Many attendees praised the organisers for creating an open and forward-thinking environment that encourages professional growth and collaboration.

The successful event has reinforced tourism’s role as a key driver of economic growth, youth empowerment, and cultural exchange across Africa. Organisers say planning has already started for next year’s edition.