Insurer applauds Ezeibe’s historic emergence as NCRIB President

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has congratulated Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe on her historic investiture as the 23rd President and third female leader of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

The colourful ceremony, which brought together stakeholders from the insurance, government, and business sectors, marked a new chapter in the NCRIB’s history, highlighting its ongoing commitment to professionalism, innovation, and inclusivity within Nigeria’s insurance brokerage industry.

As a Gold Sponsor of the event, Prudential Zenith Life reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the advancement and sustainability of the Nigerian insurance sector. The company’s involvement underscored its alignment with NCRIB’s vision to strengthen collaboration, trust, and excellence across the industry for the benefit of clients and communities nationwide.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Ms. Funmilayo Omo, commended Mrs. Ezeibe for her exemplary leadership and dedication to the brokerage profession.

“We celebrate Mrs. Ezeibe for her inspiring leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening the insurance brokerage profession,” Omo said. “At Prudential Zenith Life, we believe that partnerships with institutions like the NCRIB are vital to driving innovation, deepening insurance penetration, and expanding access to financial protection for all Nigerians.”

Prudential Zenith Life reiterated its pledge to continue supporting initiatives that promote professionalism, capacity building, and sustainable growth within the insurance ecosystem staying true to its purpose of being a partner for every life and a protector for every future.