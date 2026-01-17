Insurer celebrates sales excellence, charts ‘Driven’ outlook for 2026

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited has kicked off the 2026 business year with a gala night celebrating strong performance, strategic growth and outstanding achievements across its sales force.

‎

The event, held on Thursday, January 9, 2026, was themed Driven and brought together employees, partners, industry stakeholders and invited guests for an evening of recognition, reflection and entertainment.

‎

The theme underscored the company’s focus on excellence, innovation and customer-centric service, as well as its broader mission of deepening financial protection and security for Nigerians.

‎

A major highlight of the night was the recognition of top-performing members of Prudential Zenith Life’s sales team. Awards were presented to achievers in the Emerald, Diamond and Million Dollar Roundtable (MDRT) categories, honouring individuals whose results and client engagement stood out over the year.

‎

The award recipients were also announced as winners of the company’s annual incentive travel scheme, earning an all-expenses-paid international trip in recognition of their exceptional performance.

‎

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Zenith Life, Mrs Funmi Omo, said the celebration went beyond corporate milestones to recognise the people driving the company’s success.

‎

“Tonight, we celebrate more than achievements; we celebrate the driving force behind them our people,” she said. “Our Driven spirit is what turns challenges into opportunities and ambitions into reality. I congratulate all our award winners for setting a remarkable standard and for earning a well-deserved global celebration through our incentive travel scheme.”

‎

She added that the company remains optimistic about the future, noting that the commitment and professionalism of its workforce position it strongly for sustained growth.

‎

The gala night featured an elegant dinner and live musical performances, creating an atmosphere that encouraged bonding and reflected the company’s vibrant corporate culture.

‎

Prudential Zenith Life said the event reinforced team spirit and set a positive tone for the year ahead, as the company continues to strengthen its leadership position in Nigeria’s life insurance sector.

‎

The insurer recently disclosed that it has exceeded the regulatory capitalisation requirement by more than 281 per cent, a milestone it said reflects its financial strength, governance standards and long-term growth strategy.