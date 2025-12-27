IT expert proposes data-driven, people-centric technology to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity

An information technology expert, Olufemi Ariyo, has proposed the deployment of integrated, data-driven and people-centric technology systems as a practical solution to Nigeria’s lingering insecurity challenges, stressing that effective security goes beyond hardware to intelligent system design.

Speaking in Lagos, Ariyo, a trained specialist from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, currently pursuing doctoral studies at George Washington University, argued that technology can significantly enhance national security by providing real-time data, predictive analytics, and secure communication channels for law enforcement agencies.

He explained that tools such as AI-powered mobile reporting applications could help authorities anticipate threats before they escalate.

“Technology can address insecurity by providing real-time data, predictive analytics, and secure communication channels. For example, mobile reporting apps combined with AI analytics can identify crime hotspots before incidents occur.”

He also called for the integration of databases across security agencies to enhance coordination and response time, noting that fragmented systems often weaken intelligence sharing.

Ariyo added that strong cybersecurity frameworks are essential to protect citizens’ data while ensuring transparency and public trust.

Beyond national security, Ariyo, who is deeply involved in Nigeria’s fintech and digital innovation ecosystem, spoke extensively on how innovation can thrive alongside regulation. He dismissed the notion that compliance slows down creativity, describing both as complementary forces in sustainable technology development.

“Innovation and compliance are not mutually exclusive, they are complementary. At Currex Financials, we embed regulatory frameworks into the product development lifecycle from day one.”

He explained that by aligning product architecture with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCIDSS) requirements, fintech firms can innovate rapidly while maintaining security and customer trust.