Why insecurity persists in Northcentral, Northwest Nigeria — Experts

Security challenges linked to illegal mining, weak governance, and exclusion of local communities continue to fuel violence across North-Central and North-West Nigeria, experts have said, warning that blanket policy responses risk worsening the crisis rather than resolving it.

These concerns formed the focus of a dissemination and policy dialogue workshop convened in Abuja on Monday by the Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) Programme, where new research examining the nexus between mining and insecurity in the two regions was unveiled.

The study, titled “The Nexus between Mining and Violence in North-Central and North-West Nigeria”, was conducted by Levin Sources, the Centre for Conflict Management and Peace Studies (CECOMPS) at the University of Jos, and the Centre for Peace and Development Studies (CPDS) of the Rev. Fr Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi.

The study draws on field evidence from Benue, Plateau and Kaduna States.

The findings come amid growing national debate over how Nigeria should tackle illegal mining and its alleged links to banditry, terrorism financing and rural violence. In December 2025, the Northern Governors Forum proposed a six-month suspension of mining activities across the region to allow for an audit of licences and curb criminal financing.

However, the proposal sparked controversy, with the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) opposing a blanket ban and instead calling for stricter enforcement against illegal operators.

The policy debate has further intensified following recent Federal Government decisions, including the lifting of the 2021 mining ban in Zamfara State to revive economic activities, as well as the approval of a nationwide ban on mineral processing plants in residential areas to address environmental and public health risks.

Analysts say these moves reflect a gradual shift towards targeted regulation rather than broad suspensions.

Presenting the research findings, the study team noted that while illegal mining can intersect with insecurity and criminal networks, mining-related violence is rarely driven by mining alone.

Instead, it is often shaped by weak regulatory frameworks, poor governance, unresolved land disputes, exclusion of host communities, and the presence of armed actors operating with little accountability.

According to the researchers, blanket bans on mining activities may undermine legitimate livelihoods, discourage investment, and deepen local grievances, while doing little to address the underlying drivers of violence.

Participants at the workshop — including policymakers, security officials, development partners and civil society actors — engaged in robust discussions on how the evidence could guide more balanced and effective responses.

Key issues raised included the division of federal and state authority over mineral resources, the economic costs of sweeping suspensions, the need for improved oversight of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), and the importance of conflict-sensitive regulation.

Speaking on behalf of SPRiNG, the Team Leader, Dr. Ukoha Ukiwo, said the research offers timely insights for policymakers grappling with complex security and economic challenges.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads in how it responds to mining-related insecurity,” Ukiwo said. “This research provides evidence to help policymakers move beyond blanket bans towards targeted, conflict-sensitive regulation that addresses illegal activity, protects communities, and supports legitimate livelihoods.”

The workshop concluded with a panel discussion and interactive session, during which participants explored practical policy entry points, improved institutional coordination and pathways for translating the research findings into concrete action at federal, state and community levels.

Through the engagement, SPRiNG reaffirmed its commitment to evidence-based policymaking and inclusive dialogue on security and economic governance, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected regions.

The SPRiNG Programme is a four-year initiative (2024–2028) funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and implemented by Tetra Tech International Development, in partnership with Nextier SPD, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD).

The programme aims to strengthen institutional capacity for conflict management, boost public trust in governance, and create stronger incentives for peace across Nigeria.