LivingTrust named ‘Mortgage Bank of the Year 2025’ at Africa Fast Growth Brands event

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has been named “Mortgage Bank of the Year 2025” at the Africa Fast Growth Brands Awards, an annual event recognising institutions contributing to economic and business growth across the continent.

The award highlights the bank’s performance within Nigeria’s mortgage and housing finance sector during the year under review. Organisers of the event said the recognition followed an independent assessment of financial results, customer service practices, and contributions to housing access.

LivingTrust, one of the few publicly listed mortgage banks in the country, has in recent years expanded its retail and housing loan portfolio amid increased competition in the financial services industry.

The bank’s management said the recognition reflects efforts to deepen access to affordable home financing and strengthen governance standards in the mortgage sector.

The Africa Fast Growth Brands Awards spotlight organisations driving business expansion and consumer confidence across key African markets.

Announces N5.1b Earnings in Q3 2025

Last week, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc recorded gross earnings of N5.1 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing an 87 per cent increase from N2.7 billion reported in the same period of 2024.

According to the bank’s unaudited financial statements, profit before tax stood at N800 million, while profit after tax was N755 million. Net operating income rose by 24 per cent year-on-year to N2.2 billion, up from N1.8 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The report also showed total assets at N29.5 billion, customer deposits at N22.5 billion, and loans and advances at N15.7 billion. Shareholders’ equity was stated at N5.1 billion as of the reporting date.

In a brief note accompanying the results, the bank said it would maintain focus on prudent growth, digital expansion, and portfolio discipline across its business segments.

Records N551m Profit in First Half of 2025

In July, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc reported a profit after tax of N551.28 million for the half year ended June 30, 2025, representing a 30 per cent increase from N423.65 million recorded in the same period of 2024.

Figures from the bank’s unaudited financial results filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed that gross earnings rose to N3.02 billion, compared with N1.75 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase was attributed mainly to growth in interest income, fees, commissions, and treasury activities.

Interest and similar income grew to N2.05 billion from N1.40 billion, while interest expense also rose to N1.58 billion from N585.66 million, reflecting the higher cost of funds in the period under review. Net interest income stood at N463.62 million, compared to N809.65 million in the same period last year.

The bank earned N86.88 million from fees and commissions, up from N40.27 million in 2024. Other operating income increased to N543 million from N285 million, with income from treasury bills rising to N342.79 million from N31.69 million.

Total operating income rose to N1.44 billion from N1.17 billion in the first half of 2024. Operating costs also increased, with personnel expenses at N334.57 million compared with N256.84 million previously, and other operating expenses at N475.20 million, up from N304.46 million.

The bank’s balance sheet showed total assets of N28.88 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from N24.05 billion at the end of 2024. Loans and advances rose by 25 per cent to N17.57 billion, while customer deposits increased to N19.42 billion from N15.19 billion over the same period.

Net cash from operating activities amounted to N3.65 billion, driven by inflows from deposits and loan repayments. Cash and cash equivalents closed at N8.67 billion, compared with N5.53 billion in the same period of 2024.