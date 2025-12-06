Customs intercepts cocaine onboard Brazilian ship at Apapa port

.Hands over drug, detained ship to NDLEA

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has uncovered cocaine weighing 25.5 kilogrammes onboard the Brazilian ship MV San Anthonio.

According to a statement released today by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Suleiman, the illicit drugs, packaged in 24 parcels/slabs, were hidden in five bags found aboard the ship during customs intelligence-led checks, which also resulted in the detention of the vessel.

The Customs Area Controller for the Apapa Port Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, said customs intelligence revealed that after the ship departed from Brazil, its country of origin, it made calls at ports in Honduras, Guatemala, and other locations suspected to be hubs for illicit drug trafficking.

Oshoba reiterated the NCS’s resolve in ensuring that only legitimate trade thrives at the Port of Apapa in Lagos, following a zero-compromise directive by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

“This seizure and detention of the ship should send a strong message of warning that should resonate with perpetrators of unlawful trade within our port system. Customs is strengthening its synergy with all sister government agencies, and no criminal or group of lawless persons can beat us here.

“As we approach the Yuletide season, we will not sacrifice national security and the economy on the altar of trade facilitation. All consignments exiting this port into our markets or warehouses must be duly examined, with the contents ascertained to be what was declared,” the CAC said.

He described the discovery as a result of the robust synergy between the NCS and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

While handing over the seized drugs to the NDLEA for further action, he also announced the detention of the vessel that brought the cocaine into Nigeria.

At a brief handover ceremony in the port, the NDLEA was represented by the Commander, Apapa Strategic Command, Haliru Umar, who formally took over the seizure from Customs.