LASWA threatens legal action against Lagos waterways safety violations

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has warned that boat operators and passengers who violate the safety protocols on the state’s inland waterways would face legal consequences.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by LASWA management. LASWA noted that, together with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), it would actively patrol the waterways with security operatives to apprehend boat operators who fail to adhere to authorised operating hours and safety protocols, as well as passengers who do not wear life jackets.

LASWA noted that all boat operations, whether commercial or private, are restricted to daylight hours to ensure the safety of all parties.

The agency cautioned that night voyages are still banned due to significant risks like poor visibility and navigational dangers, all aimed at safeguarding lives and property.

“We urge the public to plan ahead, arrive early and avoid attempting water travel after sunset. LASWA and NIWA, together with safety and security agencies, will actively patrol the waterways. Offenders will face legal consequences. Our commitment remains to provide secure, efficient, and well-regulated water transport for all Lagos residents and visitors. Remember, safety on our waterways is everyone’s responsibility,” the agency stated.