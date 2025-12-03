NSC boss advocates ADR to resolve maritime disputes

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Dr Pius Akutah, has emphasised the need to strengthen and prioritise alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms to address the prolonged litigation in maritime sector disputes.

Akutah stated this at the 10th Yearly Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Branch, held at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, where he was conferred with the title of “Honorary Life Member of the Heritage Bar.”

Akutah recalled his role as a prosecutor handling the case of the vessel ‘Heroic Idiom’, which was seized in Equatorial Guinea and later brought to Nigeria, noting that the matter was successfully resolved out of court.

He said many of these cases are commercial disputes, tying down investments for 10 years in court battles and only eroding value. Akutah disclosed that the NSC’s dispute-resolution unit resolved cases in 2024 that would otherwise have cost the sector more than N6 billion in legal fees, damages and delays. He said the Council is intensifying efforts to prioritise arbitration and mediation before resorting to litigation.

“Before any case goes to court, let’s try arbitration and other alternative mechanisms. Courts are the last resort. Over the years, ADR has been advocated, but not much has been done. Court reforms, including the Admiralty jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, have helped, but delays still occur. Ensuring effective alternative dispute resolution is crucial,” he said. He added that even in criminal matters with commercial elements, amicable settlements remain possible where parties mutually agree.

Akutah reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to deepening legal reforms, strengthening regulatory enforcement and promoting faster resolution of maritime disputes to boost investor confidence and support the nation’s maritime sector growth.

Speaking on the long-awaited Port Economic Regulatory Bill, Akutah assured stakeholders in the maritime industry, particularly shippers that it will provide a stronger legal and regulatory framework to protect investments and stabilise operations across the sector.

He said the bill, which seeks to formally designate the NSC as the nation’s port economic regulator, has been redesigned to address all major concerns of shippers and other maritime operators.

“I guarantee maritime sector players that the law, when it comes into force, will protect their investments and set clear standards that provide predictability. Investors will no longer be afraid of putting their money into the sector because they will be certain of returns on investments,” Akutah said.