South-South crucial to Nigeria’s blue economy, says Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has underlined the South-South region’s central role in Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy development.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, Mr Oyetola made the remarks after receiving a delegation from the South-South Development Commission, led by its Managing Director, Usoro Akpabio. He described the region as “crucial to Nigeria’s maritime future” due to its extensive coastline, strategic ports, and abundant aquatic resources.

“The federal government remains committed to boosting maritime infrastructure in the South-South to support national economic growth,” he said, adding that ports in Warri, Rivers and Calabar are scheduled for modernisation under the federal port upgrade initiative. The plans include dredging channels to a minimum depth of 16 metres to accommodate larger vessels, reduce cargo handling costs, increase trade, and strengthen national revenue.

Mr Oyetola noted that the ministry is working with state governments to establish new deep-sea ports in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers, with the aim of positioning Nigeria as a regional maritime hub. “These projects will enhance logistics, industry and employment,” he said.

He also highlighted the potential of marine tourism in the region, urging states to leverage the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to expand coastal tourism. “Strong marine tourism will create jobs, attract visitors and provide sustainable income for coastal communities,” he added.

The minister drew attention to the Maritime Academy in Oron and the Maritime University in Okerenkoko, stating that both institutions are training skilled personnel for Nigeria’s maritime industry. He further emphasised the role of the South-South in achieving self-sufficiency in fish production and advancing aquaculture, noting the government’s efforts to reduce foreign exchange spent on fish imports.

Mr Oyetola called on Nigerians to support the administration’s clear plan for the sector and cited the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy as a framework for sustainable resource use, investment, and job creation.

Ms Usoro Akpabio, Managing Director of the South-South Development Commission, commended the minister’s leadership and expressed the commission’s readiness to collaborate on blue economy initiatives across the region. She proposed the formation of a joint working committee to coordinate programmes and strengthen cooperation.

The commission’s board members, Chika Chinda, Larry Odey, and Tabitha Salah, accompanied Ms Akpabio during the visit.