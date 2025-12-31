Terminal record growth in Kano inland container depot

APM Terminals has highlighted its dedication to developing supply chains across the country with its inland container depot (ICD) in the north, where facilitating seaborne trade requires dedicated solutions.

The terminal’s management stated this at the 10th anniversary of its ICD in Kano state. Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, highlighted the depot’s growth since its establishment in 2015, expanding from one shipping line to 11 and businesses across Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Maiduguri and Sokoto.

He reaffirmed the company’s vision to restore Kano’s historic role as a regional trade hub through multimodal logistics and strong links to Apapa and Onne seaports.

“While we celebrate how far we have come, our eyes remain firmly on the future. We envision a time when Kano’s trade regains its historic prominence—once again becoming a thriving hub of trans-Saharan commerce with Niger and Chad,’’ Klinke said.

Commercial Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Daniel, outlined infrastructure upgrades made over the years, including a fuel dump, generator house, drivers’ lounge and a modernised Terminal Operating System.

According to him, the depot now handles up to 600 containers monthly and adheres to global safety standards.

“Our Kano ICD has been aligned with global APM Terminals Safety Standards, ensuring that every employee, contractor, and visitor adheres to the highest levels of compliance,” he said.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Area Comptroller of the Kano/Jigawa State Command, Dalhatu Abubakar, praised the terminal’s support, noting that it has helped the command achieve multiple national awards, including best in revenue generation, capacity building, stakeholder engagement and anti-money laundering operations.

The Kumbutso Local Government Area Chairman, Sulaiman Abdullahi, lauded APM Terminals Kano for boosting investment and job creation, urging continued corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.