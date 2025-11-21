Meta, partners complete 2Africa subsea cable system, to connect a billion people

Meta, in partnership with leading global and regional telecommunications companies, has completed and activated the core 2Africa Subsea Cable system.

The first cable to connect East and West Africa in a single, continuous system, linking Africa with the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, this achievement marks a historic milestone in digital infrastructure, establishing what is currently the world’s longest open-access subsea cable system, spanning three continents over 33 countries, connecting three billion people.

The 2Africa system, architected and led by Meta in collaboration with partners including Bayobab (MTN Group), Orange, center3, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC, is set to transform connectivity for the three billion people, including Africa’s 1.4 billion people, over the next decade.

With cutting-edge technology, 2Africa brings more subsea capacity than all of Africa’s subsea cables combined today, delivering faster, more reliable and cost-effective Internet access to consumers and enterprises alike.

2Africa laid the foundation for transformative new AI experiences, economic growth, and digital inclusion across the continent – with its completion serving as a testament to what can be achieved through visionary investment and robust collaboration. At the just-concluded launch event, Meta reaffirmed its commitment to investing in Africa’s digital future.

Vice President, Public Policy, Africa, Middle East & Türkiye at Meta, Kojo Boakye, said: “The completion of 2Africa is a monumental achievement—not just for Meta, but for the entire continent. This project demonstrates what’s possible when vision, investment and collaboration come together – unlocking new opportunities for millions of Africans, empowering businesses and helping to accelerate economic growth.

At Meta, we are proud to be the architects of this transformative infrastructure and remain deeply committed to investing in Africa’s digital future, in partnership with the ecosystem.”

The 2Africa consortium, composed of both private and public sector leaders, exemplifies the power of collaboration in building the longest subsea cable system in the world.

With the completion of 2Africa, millions of Africans will experience improved Internet speeds, greater reliability and expanded access to digital services. Enterprises will benefit from enhanced connectivity, driving innovation, economic growth and global competitiveness.