NAHCO acquires 271 new ground support equipment in three years

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has disclosed that it acquired over 271 new Ground Support Equipment (GSE) in the last three years, marking one of the largest fleet renewal programmes in Nigeria’s ground handling sector.

The disclosure was made by the Group Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, NAHCO, Prince Saheed Lasisi, during a stakeholders’ appreciation dinner held recently in Lagos.

A statement by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, NAHCO, Tayo Ajakaye, said that the event brought together partner airlines, regulators, cargo agents and other industry players.

Lasisi, in his speech at the event, explained that the massive investment formed part of NAHCO’s long-term strategy to completely replace its GSE fleet with modern, efficient and safety-compliant equipment.

He said: “In one month, we brought 35 new tractors into the country, and all of them have been commissioned. Our plan is a complete re-fleeting of our GSEs so that you will only see new equipment when NAHCO is working.”

Lasisi noted that the acquisition drive, combined with regular equipment overhaul and strategic workforce deployment, had strengthened the company’s capacity to deliver safe, efficient and reliable services across Nigeria’s airports.He also reassured that the ground handling company would not compromise on safety.

Lasisi further noted that NAHCO recorded significant improvements in cargo handling, particularly in export processing and packaging, stressing that the company was investing in modern technology to reduce the rejection of Nigerian perishable exports abroad.

Earlier, the Chairman of NAHCO’s Board of Directors, Dr. Seinde Fadeni, lauded the company’s partners for their continued support, noting that the company’s growth trajectory was tied to their ongoing collaboration.

“You are the reason NAHCO is doing so well and setting the standard in the entire sub-region,” Fadeni said.Fadeni also reaffirmed NAHCO’s commitment to enhanced service quality, while assuring that the company was actively implementing measures to maintain and further improve its service delivery.

Stakeholders at the event, including representatives of leading domestic and international airlines, commended the company for its service quality, responsiveness and commitment to operational improvements.