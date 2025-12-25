NAMA to build new headquarters, Air Traffic Centre in Abuja

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has signed contracts for the construction of a new corporate headquarters and centralised Air Traffic Management (ATM) Centre in Abuja.

According to a statement by NAMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Abdullahi Musa, the project marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure development.

The Managing Director, Ahmed Farouk, said the facility would consolidate air traffic control operations previously handled by the Lagos and Kano Area Control Centres into a single national hub.

“This is more than office space. From this facility, air traffic across the entire Nigerian airspace will be coordinated,” he said, noting that the move would enhance efficiency, safety oversight and compliance with ICAO standards.

Farouk commended the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, for facilitating Federal Executive Council approval and charged the contractor to uphold global construction standards.