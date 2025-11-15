New initiative targets $10b diaspora capital for Nigerian economy

A new initiative, Diaspora Returns: Beyond Business Borders, is poised to generate a significant economic and social impact for Nigeria, starting with an anticipated direct injection of over $500,000 in local spending from a delegation of more than 60 diasporans.

The programme, which seeks to transform the relationship between Nigeria and its diaspora, is also expected to create over 200 short-term jobs during its inaugural week in November 2025.

The project, which will be documented in a docu-style reality film, is projected to catalyse a much larger wave of investment. Delegates will commit over $10 million in Letters of Intent within 18 months, with a long-term goal of setting a precedent for converting Nigeria’s $10 billion annual remittances into structured, large-scale co-investments.

The initiative, spearheaded by Strategic Solutions Global, was unveiled at a press conference in Lagos by its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Aragbaye. She explained the timing was right, given the strong desire among Africans abroad to reconnect with their roots.

She noted her long-held desire to bridge the gap between Nigeria and the diaspora, stating: “I just knew this was the right time. If we don’t take this step, no one will.”

The project aims to create opportunities in Nigeria’s cultural and business spheres by bringing together diasporans, Nigerian entrepreneurs, and creatives.

As part of its community uplift efforts, the delegation will partner with organisations such as the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) and the First Ladies Forum of Nigeria to provide mentorship and support for women-centered community projects.

These investments are projected to generate hundreds of sustained jobs in real estate, agriculture, technology, and creative industries over the next three to five years.

One of the key partners, Chantel Francois, President of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau in Atlanta, highlighted the economic synergy between the two regions.

She noted that Atlanta, the 10th largest economy in the United States, generates $470 billion yearly, and pointed out the strong presence of over 20,000 Nigerians who call the city home.

Francois emphasised that the collaboration, which will support conventions, cultural exchanges, and networking platforms, is a natural synergy given both cities are centres of culture and commerce.

She also mentioned the daily, non-stop flight service between Lagos and Atlanta, which makes the connection even stronger. Palton Morgan Holdings, a premium real estate investment and development company and a partner in the initiative, also affirmed its commitment to being a “trusted gateway for diaspora capital” into Nigeria.

The company expressed its readiness to provide platforms for collaboration and wealth creation, assuring investors of world-class standards in its projects as they help build a legacy that transcends generations.