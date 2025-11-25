New NMLA exco pledges to advance maritime legal practice in Nigeria

The newly elected executive committee of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) has pledged commitment towards advancing maritime legal practice and law in Nigeria.

Elected at the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body held on November 15, they also promised to promote the unification and development of maritime law and its administration in line with the vision of the association.

Meanwhile, members have commended the process and expressed confidence that the Senior Advocate Mike Igbokwe-led exco will steer the association to greater heights.

An affiliate of the Comité Maritime International (CMI), other members of the executive include Professor Adewale Adedamola Olawoyin (SAN), who emerged the 1st Vice President and Dr Emeka Akabogu (SAN), the 2nd Vice President, while Mrs Nneka Obianyor was elected the Honorary Secretary, Mr ‘Nonso Azih will be serving as the Assistant Secretary.

Others are Chief Omolola Ikwuagwu, Treasurer; Ms Kashimana Tsumba, Financial Secretary and Mrs Mojisola Jaiye-Gbenle, Publicity Secretary.

Members have expressed confidence in the competence and commitment of the new leadership team and hope it enjoys smooth sailing in its zeal to drive the association to greater heights.