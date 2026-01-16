NGX Group, DEG, Corporates to unlock $3.0b climate capital

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), in collaboration with Germany’s development finance institution DEG and Africa Foresight Group, convened a CEO Roundtable to accelerate corporate climate commitments and position Nigerian corporates for access to climate-linked capital estimated at $2.5–$3.0 billion.

The NGX–DEG CEO Roundtable brought together corporate leaders, development finance institutions, and market stakeholders to advance the NGX Net-Zero Programme (N-Zero), a market-led initiative aimed at strengthening the long-term investability and competitiveness of listed companies.

In his opening remarks, Group Chairman of NGX Group, Dr Umaru Kwairanga, said capital markets must lead Africa’s climate response.

Presenting the investment rationale, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said climate risk is now a material consideration in valuation and capital allocation.

“Global capital is increasingly becoming conditional, with climate risk directly impacting the cost of capital and valuation. Companies that embed sustainability into strategy and governance are better positioned to attract long-term capital”, he said.

Member of the Management Board of DEG, Ms Monika Beck, said: “At DEG, our corporate strategy is centred on mobilising private capital to accelerate climate action while delivering measurable development impact and sustainable returns. Partnerships such as this enable us to scale solutions that are both impactful and commercially viable,” she said.

President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Dr Owen Omogiafo, emphasised the need for practical solutions.