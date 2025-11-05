Nigeria pushes for cocoa value addition to boost non-oil exports

Nigeria’s slow pace in harnessing the full potential of its cocoa industry came under the spotlight yesterday as organisers of the 2025 Eko Chocolate Show revealed that although West Africa accounted for 70 per cent of global cocoa output, the region processes less than two per cent into finished chocolate products.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference held at Commerce House, Lagos, the Olori of Eti-Oni, Osun State, and co-founder of the International Cocoa Diplomacy (ICD), HRM Queen Angelique-Monet Gureje-Thompson, described the situation as a ‘massive, missed opportunity’ worth billions of dollars in economic value.

She said the Eko Chocolate Show, now in partnership with the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), is designed to close the gap between cocoa production and chocolate manufacturing through knowledge sharing, partnerships, and market expansion.

“Our main goal is to bridge the gap between Africa’s cocoa production dominance and value-added chocolate manufacturing through strategic partnerships, knowledge transfer, and market development,” she stated.

Nigeria, ranked as the fourth-largest cocoa producer globally, stands to gain significantly from this transformation. With the global chocolate market valued at $140.12 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $172.89 billion by 2030, the premium chocolate segment is growing at 7.2 per cent yearly, presenting substantial opportunities for African producers.

Queen Gureje-Thompson noted that with 83 per cent of global consumers now preferring ethically sourced cocoa, Africa must position itself to meet this growing demand.

She further stressed that Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda would remain incomplete without deliberate investment in value addition for key agricultural commodities.

“We need to diversify our economy and grow the non-oil sector aggressively. Cocoa is one of the most strategic avenues for that transformation,” she said.

Also speaking, the Oloni of Eti-Oni and founder of International Cocoa Diplomacy, HRM Oba Dokun Thompson Gureje IV, said Africa must begin to add value not only to its raw materials but also to its intellectual and creative capital.

“We’re not just talking about cocoa, minerals or agricultural products. Our intellectual and creative resources are also mined abroad and multiplied in value. It’s time to reverse that trend and create wealth within our continent,” he said.

The 2025 edition of the Eko Chocolate Show will, for the first time, be held as part of the Lagos International Trade Fair to tap into its extensive business network and visibility. The show, which debuted as a standalone event in April 2019, will now leverage the platform of West Africa’s largest trade show.

Vice President, Abimbola Olashore, said the collaboration aims to move trade fairs beyond buying and selling to creating lasting partnerships and investments.

“If we’re doing so much in Nigeria, the Lagos Internatbiional Trade Fair should be a platform for the world to see it,” Olashore said, noting that the partnership would expand the fair’s reach and give room for specialised exhibitions

According to the Director of Trade Promotion at LCCI, Sola Oluwadare, the 2025 edition will introduce specialised fairs designed to “accommodate all categories of professionals and participants.”

The week-long event, held from November 8 to 14, will feature a world-class chocolate exhibition, stakeholder forums, film and arts showcase, and a landmark symphony concert.