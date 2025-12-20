NIVEA steps up with N3b gift rollout, rewards consumers

NIVEA, Nigeria’s leading skincare brand under Beiersdorf, has announced its first-ever National Consumer Promotion, a bold ₦N3Billion care rollout designed to appreciate loyal consumers, excite the market, and reinforce the brand’s promise of care beyond skin.

The nationwide promotion spans across six NIVEA lotion variants and celebrates everyday Nigerians who have made NIVEA a trusted part of their skincare routine. Through the campaign, shoppers will receive instant airtime rewards, stand a chance to enter into a weekly and grand prize draw where weekly cash prizes will be won, NIVEA product vouchers and SUVs, including all-expense-paid trips to watch Real Madrid live at the newly unveiled Bernabéu Stadium in Spain.

Speaking on the promo, Country Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria, Dele Adeyole, said: “We’re putting ₦N3billion investment into the Nigerian market, and this is in the form of giving back to loyal consumers. In Beiersdorf NIVEA, it’s part of our core value to demonstrate care beyond skin. We truly care for our consumers’ skin, but we are going beyond that, which is why we’re extending our gratitude to our loyal consumers and those aspiring to join the NIVEA Family.”

National Sales Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria, Desmond Quaye, said: “For each entry, the consumer wins ₦1,000 airtime. In terms of participation, some consumers are going to win a trip to watch the Real Madrid match. There are also three SUVs up for grabs, and every single week, there would be a scramble for cash prizes as well as Nive gift vouchers.

Marketing Director, Beiersdorf, Central East and West Africa, Fiyin Toyo, said: “All consumers need to do is purchase one of the six NIVEA lotions that are on promo. When they purchase a product, there’s a promo label on it. Just scratch it, and it will reveal your unique code.

All you need to do is dial 7022 your unique code and #, and you will follow the prompt. Instantly, all consumers get airtime,” she said. Toyo added that the promotion includes a weekly draw where “ten people will win ₦1m each.