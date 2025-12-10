NNPC E&P hits 355,000bpd, highest daily output in 36 years

Nigeria’s upstream ambitions received a major boost as Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Exploration &Production Limited (NEPL), the flagship upstream subsidiary of NNPC Limited, recorded crude oil production of 355,000 barrels per day on December 1, 2025, its highest daily output in 36 years.

NNPC E&P Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NNPC Limited, is responsible for the exploration and production of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources.

The development marked a pivotal step for the country’s oil and gas sector, reinforcing NEPL’s transformation drive rooted in operational efficiency and disciplined execution.

According to the company, the milestone represents not just a peak daily figure but evidence of sustained improvement, with average daily production rising from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 barrels per day in 2025, an increase of 52 per cent.

It added that the trajectory reflects a revival in Nigeria’s upstream segment following years of disruptions, vandalism and declining investment. NEPL attributed its progress to a strategy built around operational excellence, strengthened asset management and structured field development activities.

The company added that the gains underscored what can be achieved with improved leadership, system upgrades and a motivated workforce.

The achievement also strengthens confidence in Nigeria’s ability to meet its medium- to long-term production aspirations.

The Federal Government had projected a national output target of two million barrels per day by 2027 and three million barrels per day by 2030 – goals previously seen as ambitious amid persistent production shortfalls. NEPL’s latest performance has now brought those ambitions closer to feasibility.

Speaking on the development, the Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the achievement as further evidence of Nigeria’s ongoing energy-sector rebound.

“By showing its ability to exceed its own production benchmarks, NEPL confirms that the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established.

“The achievement signals that the machinery of production equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships can be driven with commercial discipline to produce real and positive outcomes,” Ojulari stated.

He added that the record-setting output sends a strong signal to partners and investors globally that Nigeria remains committed to reclaiming its position as a reliable energy supplier.

The milestone, he said, reinforces market confidence and demonstrates tangible progress in national hydrocarbon development.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia, said the milestone carried significance beyond the headline 355,000 barrels per day figure.

“In a sector where shortcuts can yield short-term wins but long-term damage, NEPL is making a different point: sustainable progress must rest on responsible operations. This ensures that scaling production does not compromise worker safety, community wellbeing, or environmental protection. It reinforces a shift away from extraction at any cost towards sustainable value creation, a core requirement for any modern energy company seeking global relevance,” Ntia added.

NEPL’s Managing Director, Nicolas Foucart, said the accomplishment reflected the wider transformation underway across NNPC Limited.

“This is a story shaped by leadership that charts a clear course, by partnerships built on alignment and accountability and by a workforce whose hard work is turning goals into measurable progress. Our people, our processes and principles are the real engines behind this success. We are building for tomorrow, not just celebrating today,” Foucart stated.