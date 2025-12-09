NNPC E&P Ltd reports 355,000bpd highest output in 36 years

NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), the primary upstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has recorded a daily oil production level of 355,000 barrels, its highest output since 1989.

The development, achieved on 1 December 2025, follows what the company described as a period of operational changes centred on efficiency and discipline.

According to figures released by the company, average daily production rose from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 barrels per day in 2025, representing a 52 per cent increase. NEPL said the rise was linked to structured field development, asset management, and adjustments in internal systems.

The performance comes as the Federal Government pursues production targets of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million barrels per day by 2030. NEPL said the latest output contributes to the broader national effort to improve supply levels.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, said the development demonstrates that “Nigeria’s energy revival is not a dream; it is already happening.”

He stated that NEPL’s ability to exceed its previous benchmarks indicated that “the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established.”

He added that the outcome showed that equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships could be applied with commercial discipline to produce “real and positive outcomes.”

Ojulari said the performance had strengthened confidence across the industry and among investors, noting that it reaffirmed Nigeria’s intention to remain a reliable energy supplier.

The Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia, said the milestone “goes beyond the 355,000 bpd figure.” He stated that the company’s recent work showed that sustainable progress required responsible operations, adding that the approach sought to avoid practices that could harm worker safety, community welfare, or the environment.

Ntia said the emphasis on long-term value rather than short-term gains reflected an adjustment in how production activities were being structured across the sector.

The Managing Director of NEPL, Nicolas Foucart, said the company’s performance was part of a broader transformation within NNPC Limited. He stated that the development was “a story shaped by leadership that charts a clear course; by partnerships built on alignment and accountability; and by a workforce whose hard work is turning goals into measurable progress.”

Foucart added that the output increase had implications for national revenue, energy security, and the wider economy. He said the company’s systems and workforce had contributed to the results recorded.

NEPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the NNPC Limited responsible for the exploration and production of oil and gas resources.