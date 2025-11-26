NRC establishes anti-corruption committee

In a renewed push to strengthen integrity and accountability in the railway system, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has inaugurated a reconstituted Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) to serve as an internal mechanism for curbing corruption and promoting ethical conduct across its operations.

Managing Director of the corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, who presided over the inauguration ceremony, said the initiative underlined NRC’s determination to build a workplace culture grounded in transparency and strict adherence to due process.

A statement by the Chief Public Relations Officer, NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, stated that Opeifa said the day marked another strong step in the management’s collective journey to building a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability within the corporation.

He also commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for its support, noting that the agency’s collaboration continued to strengthen the NRC’s governance structure.

Describing ACTU as a strategic instrument established by ICPC, the NRC boss said the unit would serve as the corporation’s watchdog, ensuring ethical standards in service delivery, procurement, financial management and staff conduct.

He charged the freshly inaugurated members to drive compliance with regulations, promptly report gaps or violations, sustain awareness on anti-corruption obligations and always work collaboratively with ICPC.

The NRC helmsman assured them that management would continue to provide an enabling environment where accountability thrives

“I appreciate the presence and support. Of the ICPC, especially our Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, whose partnership continues to strengthen our internal governance structure.

The management will provide a work environment where accountability thrives and where officers understand that corruption, misconduct, and unethical behaviours have no place in the NRC of today,” he said.

The ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, said ACTU had evolved into a nationally recognised platform for identifying systemic weaknesses in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and ensuring compliance with ethical standards.

Aliyu, who was represented at the occasion by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Chukwurah Alexander, congratulated the new ACTU members and urged them to uphold diligence, integrity and professionalism while avoiding any action capable of undermining the sensitive role entrusted to them.

Chairman of the NRC ACTU, Clara Ndibe, pledged that the unit would work to enhance public confidence and strengthen transparency within the corporation.

She expressed that the team would focus on promoting ethical conduct, boosting regulatory compliance and improving internal processes that support NRC’s mandate.

Leaders of the workers’ unions, including the President of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR), Comrade Innocent Ajiji, and the Senior Staff Workers Union representative, Comrade Marcel Okeke, expressed the commitment of the workforce to supporting the corporation’s renewed fight against corruption and drive for more transparent railway operations.