NRS, NITDA accredit Pillarcraft as e-invoicing system integrator

Pillarcraft Cloud Solutions has been accredited as a System Integrator under Nigeria’s national e-invoicing framework, following approval by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The accreditation places Pillarcraft among a limited group of firms authorised to connect taxpayers’ business systems, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), accounting and invoicing platforms, to the NRS e-invoicing infrastructure, a key pillar of Nigeria’s ongoing digital tax reforms.

Alongside the approval, Pillarcraft announced the launch of UsawaConnect™, a purpose-built middleware designed to facilitate seamless compliance with the NRS Merchant Buyer e-invoicing platform.

Under the NRS e-invoicing framework, System Integrators play a critical role in ensuring that invoices generated within a taxpayer’s internal systems are converted into the prescribed electronic format, securely transmitted to the NRS platform through licensed Access Point Providers, and returned as validated e-invoices for compliance, reporting, and audit purposes.

Industry analysts note that the effectiveness of Nigeria’s e-invoicing regime will depend heavily on the technical reliability and governance standards of these integrators.

Pillarcraft said UsawaConnect was developed to serve as the technical bridge between business systems and the NRS platform, enabling accurate, secure, and scalable invoice transmission without requiring businesses to overhaul their existing software infrastructure.

According to the company, UsawaConnect functions as a secure integration layer that connects ERPs, accounting software, and invoicing applications to the NRS Merchant Buyer Platform, while validating invoice data in line with regulatory requirements.

The middleware also maintains structured audit trails and transaction logs, helping businesses remain audit-ready and compliant with national standards. The platform is targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large corporates, accounting firms, and software vendors seeking to align with Nigeria’s evolving e-invoicing requirements.

Pillarcraft said the development of UsawaConnect™ reflects its experience at the intersection of tax practice, accounting systems, and cloud technology.

It cited over two decades of professional tax experience, more than a decade of cloud solution implementation, and its work on Nigeria-focused accounting platforms as foundations for the middleware’s design.

The founder of Pillarcraft, Bayode Agbi, said: “E-invoicing is not just a technology project; it is a tax and business transformation. Our accreditation as a System Integrator and the launch of UsawaConnect reflect years of practical engagement with Nigerian businesses, tax authorities, and enterprise systems. We built UsawaConnect™ to make compliance seamless, reliable, and scalable.”

With the accreditation, Pillarcraft is now authorised to support businesses in securely connecting to the NRS e-invoicing platform, transmitting compliant electronic invoices, and maintaining records that meet regulatory and audit standards.

Experts say such integrations are expected to reduce manual reporting errors, improve tax transparency, and support the government’s broader objective of expanding Nigeria’s digital tax base.

As Nigeria accelerates the rollout of e-invoicing nationwide, the role of accredited System Integrators is expected to become increasingly central to how businesses meet their tax obligations in a digitised economy.