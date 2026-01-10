NUPRC, NMDPRA move to boost regulatory efficiency, attract investments

Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed (left); and Chief Executive of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. OritsemeyiwaEyesan, after a meeting in Abuja.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have taken significant steps toward enhancing regulatory efficiency and encouraging investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

This renewed collaboration was formalized during a meeting held at the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, both the Commission and the Authority agreed to work more closely, nominating representatives from each organization to address and resolve regulatory issues. These efforts are aimed at promoting the overall interests of the industry and ensuring a seamless regulatory process across the sector.

To strengthen their partnership, NUPRC and NMDPRA resolved to hold quarterly meetings. These regular interactions are designed to enhance their working relationship and promptly address any challenges that may arise while regulating.

Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, underscored the importance of synergy between the two organisations, highlighting that cooperation is essential for the industry’s growth. She emphasized that the oil and gas sector is vital to the nation’s economy and that both agencies serve as enablers for its continued development.

Eyesan noted: “Whether we are talking about the upstream, midstream or the downstream, we are enablers for the industry and without a doubt, we know that the industry is the heartbeat of the nation’s economy. So, we are committed to ensuring that things work properly and the industry grows astronomically. We cannot do that if we do not work together because as we all know, sometimes there is no fine line between upstream, midstream and downstream. And if we are not working together, then that becomes a problem.

So, I believe that this will be the beginning of many more interactions.”

She described the meeting as a testament to a renewed commitment, stating that both agencies are “putting forces together to ensure that the industry grows.”

Eyesan also sought support from NMDPRA in the ongoing licensing round and invited the Authority Chief Executive to the pre-bid conference scheduled to take place at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on January 14, 2026. This licensing round, which offers 50 oil and gas blocks, is expected to attract substantial investments and contribute to an increase in the nation’s reserves.

Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed, responded by emphasising the shared history of both agencies, referring to them as offshoots of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

He stressed the need for harmonious cooperation, saying, “We must improve this relationship between brother and sister agencies,” and pointed out that any differences should be resolved internally and amicably.