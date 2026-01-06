Ogoni hails Abe, Kobani nominations to NUPRC, NMDPRA boards

.Insist appointments won’t reopen oil wells

.As Wike commends nominations

Some Ogoni stakeholders in Rivers State have commended the nomination of former Senator representing Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe, and former Minister of Trade and Investment, Kenneth Kobani, to the boards of Nigeria’s key oil regulatory agencies, insisting that the appointments would not translate into the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

The stakeholders, including renowned Ogoni environmental activist, Celestine Akpobari, said that while the nominations were well deserved, they could not be used as a basis to reopen oil wells in the area. Akpobari noted that Abe and Kobani, as Nigerian citizens and indigenes of Ogoniland, were entitled to appointments based on merit. He, however, stressed that such appointments had no bearing on the long-standing environmental and socio-economic issues confronting the oil-producing communities.

Similarly, a kinsman of the late environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Sir Joe Korka-Waadah, who is also Executive Director of Compassionate Heart Foundation Canada, said the Ogoni people have clearly stated their demands.

Korka-Waadah reiterated that Ogoni demands remain unchanged, including the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa, comprehensive environmental cleanup, and full implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

Both Abe and Kobani hail from Ogoniland, an area heavily impacted by decades of oil exploration and environmental degradation.

Recently, a Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, alongside heads of security agencies, visited Ogoniland, where they praised the people for their cooperation and peaceful disposition. The delegation also commended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for his role in maintaining peace in the area.

The visit has, however, sparked speculation in some quarters over an alleged plan to resume oil exploration activities in Ogoniland.

But the stakeholders insisted that any discussion on the resumption of oil activities must be preceded by a comprehensive environmental cleanup of the polluted sites, as well as the fulfilment of other long-standing demands of the people.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has also commended the nominations of Abe and Kobani, describing them as a reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to honouring agreements.

Wike spoke on Monday while addressing supporters during a “thank you” visit to Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“We want to thank Mr President. We have never had it so good since the creation of this state. As we were coming, we received news of two appointments—Senator Magnus Abe and Chief Kenneth Kobani,” he said.

“What this shows is that Mr President is a man who keeps his word and honours agreements he has entered into. Agreements do not necessarily have to be written,” Wike added.

President Tinubu recently nominated Abe as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), while Kobani was nominated as a non-executive member of the Board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

In separate letters to the Senate, the President requested expedited confirmation of the nominees, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Wike further urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support President Tinubu, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, Chairman of Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area, Vincent Nemieoboka, described Wike as a “major driver of development” in the area and assured that the council would mobilise support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.