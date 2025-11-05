Our dream is to make clean energy accessible to everyone, says Williams

Chief Executive Officer and founder of AEMI Premium, Samuel Fajo Williams, has disclosed the firm’s mission is to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable solar energy solutions to everyone.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said AMI Premium blazes the trail in Africa’s renewable energy landscape.

Specifically, he recalled, “We started in The Gambia with a dream to make clean energy accessible to everyone, regardless of location or income level.

“Today, that dream is expanding into Nigeria a country brimming with potential and a strong appetite for sustainable energy solutions.”

AEMI Premium specialises in the sales, installation, and maintenance of solar panels, inverters, and renewable energy systems for homes, businesses, and industrial clients.

Their philosophy goes beyond installation focusing on education, maintenance, and customer empowerment. Each project is approached with precision and care, ensuring that clients enjoy maximum performance and long-term value.

As global focus shifts toward sustainability and clean technology, AMP’s entry into Nigeria is both timely and symbolic. The company is not only bringing advanced solar solutions but also a commitment to job creation, youth training, and environmental responsibility.

By merging innovation with social impact, AEMI Premium is set to change the narrative of renewable energy in West Africa.