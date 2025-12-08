PIND launches N113m TVET facilities grants to boost youth employment in Niger Delta

Chief Executive Officer, AMY6015, Mrs. Nwamara Victor (left); Executive Director, PIND, Mr. Sam Ogbemi Daibo; Hon. Commissioner for Education, Akwa Ibom State, Prof Ubong Ubong Umoh; Director, Admin/Supplies, Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Youth Development, Mr. Anthony Isonguyo; Rector, Dakadda Skills Acquisition Centre, Prof. Enoidem Usoro and Programmes Director, PIND, Dr. Effiong Essien, at the launch of PIND's N113 Million TVET Facilities Upgrade Grant in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom.

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has launched a N113 million TVET Facilities Upgrade Grant to modernize and expand 14 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers across the Niger Delta.

The investment aims to strengthen the region’s skills development ecosystem by upgrading infrastructure, improving training delivery, and enhancing the long-term sustainability of TVET institutions operating in ICT, Building Construction, Agriculture, and Services.

Beneficiary centers are located in Aba (Abia State), Warri (Delta State), Port Harcourt (Rivers State), Uyo (Akwa Ibom State), and Asaba (Delta State); hubs that collectively support thousands of young people transitioning into work and enterprise.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sam Ogbemi Daibo, Executive Director of PIND Foundation, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond equipment strengthening to long-term economic transformation. “We are not just upgrading equipment; we are upgrading futures. This investment ensures that TVET centers can train more young people with skills demanded by today’s industries. When we strengthen institutions that train youth, we strengthen livelihoods, businesses, and the future of the Niger Delta.”

Beneficiary TVET operators expressed optimism about the expected impact. A representative from one of the Port Harcourt-based training hubs noted: “This grant will allow us to modernize our workshops and increase the number of youths we train annually. For many young people, skills training is access to dignity, income, and independence. PIND’s support brings us closer to that reality.”

The upgrade program will run from September 2025 to February 2026 and is expected to directly benefit over 10,000 unemployed youth through market-relevant skills and stronger job and enterprise linkages.

As part of the launch, PIND hosted a strategy workshop with government agencies, private sector partners, and development actors to explore pathways for building a more commercially viable and resilient TVET sector in the region.

By enabling TVET centers to operate at higher standards and absorb more learners, PIND is positioning skills development as a catalyst for youth employment, innovation, and inclusive growth across the Niger Delta.