FG begins first tranche of TVET payments, supports 42,000 students, others

The Federal Government has commenced the first tranche of payments under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, over 42,000 students enrolled in the programme have received their monthly stipend of N22,500, designed to cover transportation and basic upkeep.

Also, over 600 independent technical and vocational training centres nationwide have been credited for the instructional and hands-on training they provide, ensuring the sustainability and quality of the scheme.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said the rollout of the first tranche underscores the administration’s commitment to sustaining the programme, with subsequent payments expected in the coming phases.

The statement quoted the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, as saying that “The rapid commencement of payments under the TVET Initiative is a clear execution of the President’s directive to invest aggressively in our young people.

“President Tinubu believes that equipping our youth with in-demand, practical skills is the fastest way to drive job creation, entrepreneurship, and national economic growth. This is the very essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda turning potential into productivity.”

In other news, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has commended the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for promoting 75,202 officers across the four paramilitary agencies under the Interior Ministry.

The agencies include the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to APC spokesperson Darlington Nwauju, the promotion is a testament to the ministry’s commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence, providing opportunities for professional growth, and ensuring fairness in the workplace.

Nwauju praised Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, stating that the ministry has come a long way from its past inefficiencies and lack of planning, which led to chaotic recruitment processes and loss of lives.

He said: “The Interior Ministry under Dr Tunji-Ojo’s leadership has ensured that all the critical factors that stimulate motivation in any work environment are brought to bear – this includes recognition and rewards, providing opportunities for professional growth, learning and advancement, plus a sense of fairness.

“Nigerians should be concerned with identifying square pegs in square holes who have the capacity to deliver tangible dividends from taxpayers’ money. Public service should and must remain performance-driven, with measurable indices, and not be haphazard or an all-comers affair.

“Judging from the history of the Ministry of Interior, this was a ministry whose voice was only heard announcing national holidays; what we now witness as Nigerians is the opposite of that inglorious past.

“Part of the ugly narratives past handlers of the Interior Ministry bequeathed this nation was its total lack of planning and organisational abilities, evidenced in a shambolic recruitment process which never saw light of day.”

The timely release of these funds, the statement added, is critical to sustaining this momentum.

The statement highlighted that since its launch in May, the TVET initiative has quickly progressed from the registration phase to hands-on training, with students already engaged in their intensive vocational programme.